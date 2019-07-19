Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Since MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 12.71 N/A -0.09 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.81 N/A 1.84 11.33

Demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MFS California Municipal Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MFS California Municipal Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus price target of $31, with potential upside of 31.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.