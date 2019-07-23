Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.72 N/A -0.09 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.10 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 20.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 46.22%. MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders are 31.85%. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.