Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Both MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.72
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.10
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 20.66%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MFS California Municipal Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.33% and 46.22%. MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders are 31.85%. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
