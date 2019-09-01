Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.40 N/A 0.81 15.60 Mmtec Inc. 7 2559.02 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MFS California Municipal Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.