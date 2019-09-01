Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.40
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2559.02
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides MFS California Municipal Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.
