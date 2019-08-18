Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

This is a contrast between MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.33 N/A 0.81 15.60 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MFS California Municipal Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MFS California Municipal Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 91.4% respectively. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.