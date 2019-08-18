Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.33 N/A 0.81 15.60 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.07 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 25.75% respectively. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.