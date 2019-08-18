Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.33
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|59.07
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 25.75% respectively. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.