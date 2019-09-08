Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.38 N/A 0.81 15.60 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.