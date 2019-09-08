Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.38
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MFS California Municipal Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has MFS California Municipal Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
