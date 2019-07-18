Reviewing MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

We are contrasting MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|12.71
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MFS California Municipal Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
