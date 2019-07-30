Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)’s and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s results

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|7
|8.09
|N/A
|0.67
|10.82
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|33.82
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|2.4%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Risk & Volatility
MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MFA Financial Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is $15, which is potential -8.93% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|-0.27%
|-1.22%
|-1.35%
|2.1%
|-4.83%
|9.13%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.12%
|0.87%
|1.06%
|5.34%
|0.62%
|11.74%
For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
