Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)’s and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s results

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.09 N/A 0.67 10.82 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 33.82 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MFA Financial Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is $15, which is potential -8.93% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.12% 0.87% 1.06% 5.34% 0.62% 11.74%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.