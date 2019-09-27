Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)’s and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 4.39 447.12M 0.67 10.65 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 28 8.04 62.63M 1.00 27.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. MFA Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MFA Financial Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 6,108,196,721.31% 8.6% 2.4% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 225,044,915.56% 7.5% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that MFA Financial Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MFA Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.53%. Competitively, 3.1% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. was less bullish than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.