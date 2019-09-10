Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)’s and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s results

This is a contrast between MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.59 N/A 0.67 10.65 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.69 N/A 1.06 13.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. Great Ajax Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. MFA Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Great Ajax Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Great Ajax Corp. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 76.9%. About 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Great Ajax Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. was less bullish than Great Ajax Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.