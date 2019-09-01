Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MFA Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand MFA Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has MFA Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MFA Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 30.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MFA Financial Inc.’s peers beat MFA Financial Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.