Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
MFA Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand MFA Financial Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has MFA Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares MFA Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.40
|1.34
|2.65
The rivals have a potential upside of 30.06%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MFA Financial Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
Dividends
MFA Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MFA Financial Inc.’s peers beat MFA Financial Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
