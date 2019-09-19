Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s results

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.66 N/A 0.67 0.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.17 N/A 0.80 14.01

Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MFA Financial Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.