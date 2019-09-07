Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s results

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|7.68
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.03
|N/A
|0.39
|35.55
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors MFA Financial Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.