Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s results

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.68 N/A 0.67 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.03 N/A 0.39 35.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MFA Financial Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors MFA Financial Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.