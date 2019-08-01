Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

Since MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.11 N/A 0.67 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 13 1.86 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 38.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. Comparatively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. -0.38% -2.78% 3.35% -8.03% 52.71% -0.92%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.