Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

Since MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|8.11
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|13
|1.86
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-0.4%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MFA Financial Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 38.53% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 63.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. Comparatively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.78%
|3.35%
|-8.03%
|52.71%
|-0.92%
Summary
MFA Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
