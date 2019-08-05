Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|8.14
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
Demonstrates MFA Financial Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors MFA Financial Inc. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.