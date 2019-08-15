Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s results

Since MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|25
|8.20
|N/A
|0.67
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.27
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
Summary
MFA Financial Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
