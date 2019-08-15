Reviewing MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s results

Since MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.20 N/A 0.67 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.27 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares and 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

Summary

MFA Financial Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.