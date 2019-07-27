Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.82 N/A -1.01 0.00 State Street Corporation 65 1.93 N/A 5.89 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Competitively the consensus target price of State Street Corporation is $66.14, which is potential 9.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, State Street Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.