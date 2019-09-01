Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.02 N/A -1.01 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.