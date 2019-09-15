Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

We are contrasting Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.60 N/A -1.01 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.