Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

We are contrasting Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.60
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
