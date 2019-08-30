Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.69 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.96 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.21% and 10.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.