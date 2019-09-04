Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.16
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
