Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.16 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.