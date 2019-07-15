Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.99
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.