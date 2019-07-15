Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.99 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.