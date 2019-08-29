Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 49.21% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.