Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 49.21% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|N/A
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
