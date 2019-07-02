Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 36.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.48 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 17.5% respectively. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 34.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 8.37% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.