Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 224,608,819.35% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.