Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.45 N/A -1.01 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 26 5.00 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 7.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.