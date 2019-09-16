Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.45
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|5.00
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 7.97%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
