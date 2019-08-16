Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

Both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.09 N/A -1.01 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.24 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $164.67, with potential upside of 34.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 86.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.