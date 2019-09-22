Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.85
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|17.81
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.