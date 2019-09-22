Reviewing Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -1.01 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.81 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.