Reviewing Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s results

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 0.00 5.18M 0.02 37.10

Table 1 demonstrates Mexco Energy Corporation and Tengasco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Tengasco Inc. 777,777,777.78% 3.4% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Tengasco Inc.’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. Insiders held 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance while Tengasco Inc. has -21.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats Mexco Energy Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.