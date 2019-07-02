Reviewing Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.48 N/A 0.14 30.21 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 7.23 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mexco Energy Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mexco Energy Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 25.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 46.6% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mexco Energy Corporation beats Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.