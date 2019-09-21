Reviewing Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

We are comparing Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.40 N/A -0.01 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mexco Energy Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexco Energy Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares and 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. About 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.