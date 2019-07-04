Reviewing Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.80 N/A 0.14 30.21 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.47 N/A 0.97 8.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mexco Energy Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company. Callon Petroleum Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mexco Energy Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Callon Petroleum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Mexco Energy Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Callon Petroleum Company has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Callon Petroleum Company are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s average price target is $10.57, while its potential upside is 69.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares and 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. Mexco Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 46.6%. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Callon Petroleum Company

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.