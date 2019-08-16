Reviewing Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s results

Since Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.96 N/A -0.01 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.73 N/A 1.33 12.02

In table 1 we can see Mexco Energy Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, BP Midstream Partners LP has 13.5 and 13.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BP Midstream Partners LP’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 16.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 58.71% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are BP Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.