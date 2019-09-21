Reviewing Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)’s and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s results

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 40 3.73 N/A 3.33 12.59 Union Bankshares Inc. 36 3.73 N/A 1.56 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Union Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Union Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Union Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Union Bankshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Union Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 16.1% respectively. Insiders owned 3.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has 36.05% stronger performance while Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Union Bankshares Inc.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.