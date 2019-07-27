Reviewing MetLife Inc. (MET)’s and Its Rivals results

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is a company in the Life Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MetLife Inc. has 79.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand MetLife Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has MetLife Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 0.70% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares MetLife Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife Inc. N/A 46 9.18 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

MetLife Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio MetLife Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MetLife Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.06

MetLife Inc. presently has an average price target of $49, suggesting a potential downside of -3.33%. The potential upside of the competitors is 56.10%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, MetLife Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MetLife Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MetLife Inc. -0.23% 4.24% 6.67% 4.38% 0.45% 14.88% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year MetLife Inc. has weaker performance than MetLife Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

MetLife Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MetLife Inc.’s competitors are 15.45% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

MetLife Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors MetLife Inc.’s competitors beat MetLife Inc.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.