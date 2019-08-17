Reviewing MetLife Inc. (MET)’s and Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s results

We are contrasting MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) and Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife Inc. 47 0.65 N/A 5.14 9.61 Citizens Inc. 7 1.38 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MetLife Inc. and Citizens Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7% Citizens Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

MetLife Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Citizens Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MetLife Inc. and Citizens Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Citizens Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MetLife Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 8.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of MetLife Inc. shares and 23.2% of Citizens Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of MetLife Inc. shares. Comparatively, Citizens Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MetLife Inc. -1.89% -2.12% 8.12% 9.26% 8% 20.36% Citizens Inc. -3.25% 1.92% 10.86% 2.9% -5.58% -0.93%

For the past year MetLife Inc. has 20.36% stronger performance while Citizens Inc. has -0.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MetLife Inc. beats Citizens Inc.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.