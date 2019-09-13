Reviewing Methanex Corporation (MEOH)’s and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)’s results

Since Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation 47 0.78 N/A 5.52 7.12 Quaker Chemical Corporation 192 3.59 N/A 5.13 36.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Methanex Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation. Quaker Chemical Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Methanex Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Methanex Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Quaker Chemical Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Methanex Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3% Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Methanex Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Methanex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Quaker Chemical Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Methanex Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Methanex Corporation is $38.25, with potential upside of 5.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Methanex Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.8% and 97.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Methanex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39% Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45%

For the past year Methanex Corporation has -18.39% weaker performance while Quaker Chemical Corporation has 5.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Quaker Chemical Corporation beats Methanex Corporation.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.