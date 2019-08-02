Reviewing Methanex Corporation (MEOH)’s and Its Rivals results

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Methanex Corporation has 74.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Methanex Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Methanex Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.60% 9.30% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Methanex Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation N/A 51 7.12 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Methanex Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Methanex Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

Methanex Corporation currently has an average price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.88%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%. Based on the data given earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Methanex Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Methanex Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Methanex Corporation has -18.39% weaker performance while Methanex Corporation’s peers have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Methanex Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Methanex Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methanex Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Methanex Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Methanex Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Methanex Corporation’s rivals beat Methanex Corporation.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.