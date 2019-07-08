Reviewing Methanex Corporation (MEOH)’s and Its Competitors results

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Methanex Corporation has 74.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Methanex Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Methanex Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.60% 9.30% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Methanex Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex Corporation N/A 53 8.78 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Methanex Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Methanex Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Methanex Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

With consensus price target of $56, Methanex Corporation has a potential upside of 25.48%. The potential upside of the rivals is 30.56%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Methanex Corporation make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Methanex Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methanex Corporation -2.67% -16.89% -14.18% -24.9% -30.76% 0.54% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Methanex Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Methanex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.79 and has 3.02 Quick Ratio. Methanex Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methanex Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Methanex Corporation has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s peers are 29.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

Methanex Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Methanex Corporation’s rivals beat Methanex Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.