Reviewing Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)’s and Its Peers results

As Savings & Loans company, Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Meta Financial Group Inc. has 65.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.12% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Meta Financial Group Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Meta Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.60% 1.00% Industry Average 18.54% 7.52% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Meta Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. N/A 24 17.05 Industry Average 41.46M 223.68M 19.76

Meta Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.43 2.45

Meta Financial Group Inc. presently has an average price target of $25, suggesting a potential downside of -7.54%. The peers have a potential upside of 0.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meta Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 4.18% 22.63% 9.12% 5.93% -24.42% 36.36% Industry Average 2.16% 4.10% 5.59% 7.66% 14.35% 13.41%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Meta Financial Group Inc.’s peers are 32.19% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc.’s competitors beat Meta Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.