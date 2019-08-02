Reviewing Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)’s and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. 25 2.85 N/A 1.55 19.90 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.52 N/A 2.44 15.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Meta Financial Group Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Columbia Banking System Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Columbia Banking System Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Meta Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meta Financial Group Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -17.41%. Columbia Banking System Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 average target price and a 9.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Columbia Banking System Inc. is looking more favorable than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Meta Financial Group Inc.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.