Reviewing Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)’s and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s results

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. 32 0.00 34.97M 1.55 19.90 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 1.26 45.40M 2.00 16.42

Demonstrates Meta Financial Group Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meta Financial Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 110,107,052.90% 9.1% 1.1% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 151,484,818.15% 7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Meta Financial Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Meta Financial Group Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 70.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.