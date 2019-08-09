Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

We are comparing Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.13 N/A -0.92 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 14281.08 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Mesoblast Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.