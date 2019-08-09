Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

We are comparing Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|30.13
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|14281.08
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats Mesoblast Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.