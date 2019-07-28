Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 32.16 N/A -0.90 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. VIVUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 18.8%. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.