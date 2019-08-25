Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 27.79 N/A -0.92 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 20.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.