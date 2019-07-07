Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.29 N/A -0.90 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.81. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Mesoblast Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 40.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.