Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 43.05 N/A -0.92 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.39 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta and it is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mesoblast Limited and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 2.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.