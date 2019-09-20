Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.23 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 123.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 29.11%. Comparatively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.