Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.56 N/A -0.92 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 96.23 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 263.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.