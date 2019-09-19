Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|41.56
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|96.23
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mesoblast Limited and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 263.64%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
