Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 33.38 N/A -0.92 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 17.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.